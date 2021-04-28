Paraxylene (PX) Market 2021: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast By 2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Paraxylene (PX) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global paraxylene market price is experiencing moderate growth. Paraxylene, also known as P-Xylene or PX, is a colorless, aromatic, toxic and organic compound that is highly flammable at room temperature. It is one of the isomers of xylene, other than M-xylene and O-xylene. Paraxylene occurs naturally in coal tar and petroleum and can be synthetically obtained from benzene. Paraxylene is used as a raw material for producing various industrial chemicals, including dimethyl-terephthalate (DMT) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA). These chemicals are further used to manufacture plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Some of the top manufacturers/ Key players in Paraxylene (PX) Market include: BP P.L.C. (BP), Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA), PT Pertamina, Chevron Phillips Chemical, China National Petroleum Corporation, Fujian Refining & Petrochemical (FREP) Company Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. (GM), The National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Iran, Reliance Industries Limited, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation or Sinopec, Toray Industries, Inc., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, and S.K. Innovation Co. Ltd.

Global Paraxylene Market Trends:

Paraxylene finds several applications across the packaging, construction, textile and cosmetics industries. In the packaging and cosmetics industry, there has been an increase in the use of paraxylene in the production of plastic bottles and containers for toiletries and other personal care products. Other than this, various technological innovations within the textile industry have stimulated the demand for PET-based fiber for making curtains, upholstery and clothing. Other uses of PET include the production of construction materials, magnetic tapes, furniture, films for X-rays, packaging for processed meats, boil-in bags and polyester films. With rising prosperity, the demand for these products is growing, which in turn is influencing the global paraxylene market outlook. Apart from this, as paraxylene is moderately unsafe for aquatic organisms and the environment, several regulatory bodies are tracking the manufacturing units to regulate plant-generated emissions. This has pushed producers to employ biological paths to produce bio-based paraxylene, which is more environment-friendly.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

2. Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

3. Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been divided into purified terephthalic acid (PTA), dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) and others.

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Plastics

2. Textile

3. Others

Based on the end use industry, the market has been segregated into plastics, textile and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

