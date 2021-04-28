Tactile Sensor Market Provides Detailed Insight by Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Competitive Analysis

actile sensors are data acquisition devices that are based on human haptic touch technology. Rising demand in the consumer electronics products market, increasing adoption of automation and robotics in commercial and industrial electronic systems across end-use industries, and increasing technological developments that result in improvements of sensor features are some key factors driving the global tactile sensor market.

North America is the leading region in the tactile sensor market and is projected to continue to dominate in the forecast period as well, followed by the European region. The APAC region is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth due to massive demand for consumer electronics products, rising disposable income of the population and growing appliance manufacturing sector.

In 2019, Pressure Profile Systems Inc. developed a wrist sensor to precisely monitor wrist pressure and use it to map and measure the comfort with wristbands, activity trackers, watch bands, and more. It recognizes areas of high-pressure or discomfort, and helps in improving the health of individuals. Such technological advancements in sensing are boosting the adoption of tactile sensors across various industry verticals.

