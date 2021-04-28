Growth of the Charcoal Market in Philippines – P&S Intelligence

Commercial and residential installations in the Philippines opt for charcoal owing to its traditional favorability, affordability of stoves and accessories, easy availability than coconut shells and wood, low cost, and taste favorability in comparison to other fuels. Low-income households, as well as upper-income groups, witness a high adoption of this conventional fuel source owing to the aforementioned reasons. Moreover, the surging requirement for products that create activated carbon will boost the usage of charcoal in the coming years.

Moreover, the changing food preferences of the people will drive the Philippines charcoal market at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market generated revenue of $500.0 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach $688.2 million by 2030. Individuals are increasingly consuming barbecued food owing to the changes in their taste preferences and adoption of new cooking styles. As a result, the installation of live barbecue stations at restaurants and households will propel the demand for charcoal in the foreseeable future.

In recent years, key players in the Philippines charcoal market, such as BF Industries Inc., GCF Multi Products Development Corporation, Cenapro Inc., Premium A.C. Corporation, Celebes Agricultural Corporation, MacKay Green Energy Inc., and Jacobi Group, have expanded their product portfolio to meet the surging demand. Other players are mostly small-and medium-scale businesses offering green charcoal to adhere to the environmental norms laid down by the government and international organizations. The presence of a large number of small companies also makes the market fragmented, thus offering the established companies opportunities to make inroads.

