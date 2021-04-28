Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Product: In Room Television, Interactive Bedside Terminals, Tablets

Global Interactive patient engagement solutions market projected to grow at CAGR of 17.9%”

ReportsnReports added Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- GetWellNetwork, Inc., SONIFI Health, Barco, Advantech Co., Ltd., Epic Systems Corporation, Allen Technologies, ARBOR Technology Corp., HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions, i3solutions, Inc., Aceso Interactive, Inc., HCI, Inc., Remedi Technology, Lincor Solutions, Hospedia, Onyx Healthcare, Inc., BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, eVideon,PDI Communications, Inc., ClinicAll, Hôpitel.

The interactive patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 291 million by 2026 from USD 127 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.9%. The growth of this market is driven by the need for the adoption of improved interactive patient engagement solutions, a growing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders, and favorable government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of these solutions. However, high infrastructural requirements and implementation costs and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 60.9% of the interactive patient engagement solutions market. This market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The large share and the high growth of this market can be attributed to favorable government initiatives, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising awareness about digital healthcare products.

This report studies the Interactive patient engagement solutions market based on product, type, end user and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

