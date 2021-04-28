Rising Incidence of Power Outages Fueling Diesel Genset Sales in U.S.

The U.S. diesel genset market was valued at $2,187.4 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach $3,797.6 million by 2030. The U.S. Department of Transportation (US DOT), in December 2018, announced the second round of the INFRA discretionary grants program for the infrastructure sector of the country, which has been, since then, steadily pushing up the sales of diesel generator sets in the country, both during construction and after the commissioning of the projects.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-diesel-genset-market/report-sample

This situation is becoming more dire every day, with the increasing instances of power outages due to the aging grid infrastructure and natural calamities. In 2018, 127 power cuts were reported around the country compared to 95 the previous year. Apart from data centers, nuclear power plants, hospitals, telecom towers, and public transport also require uninterrupted power, which is why the demand for diesel generators in the country is rising rapidly. With many telecom companies planning to expand their 5G infrastructure, diesel genset companies can expect a windfall shortly.

Backup power and prime power are the bifurcations under the power requirement segment. Of these, the backup power bifurcation held the larger share in the U.S. diesel genset market during the historical period (2014–2019) due to the increasing requirement for backup electricity at healthcare facilities, residential societies, manufacturing plants, and retail shops and other commercial settings. This is ascribed to the rising instances of power outages in the country, with the aging of the grid infrastructure and natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornadoes, snapping power lines and bending transmission towers.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=us-diesel-genset-market

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Power Requirement

Prime Power Stationary Commercial Industrial Residential Portable Commercial Industrial Residential

Backup Power Stationary Commercial Industrial Residential Portable Commercial Industrial Residential



Based on Mobility

Stationary

Portable

Based on Power Rating

7–14 kVA

15–24 kVA

25–44 kVA

45–69 kVA

70–99 kVA

100–149 kVA

150–199 kVA

200–299 kVA

300–399 kVA

400–499 kVA

Above 500 kVA

Based on Application