Machine Health Monitoring Market Industry Outlook and Future Forecast Report Till 2029

Machine health monitoring systems are used to collect data of a machine’s performance and operating conditions which are used to evaluate the condition of the machine. Machine health monitoring systems are used to assess a machine and help in predictive maintenance, rather than preventive maintenance. Due to this, machine health monitoring systems are widely preferred across industries for heavy duty machinery to help reduce operating and maintenance costs as they help in managing maintenance schedules and reduce repair downtimes as well.

Machine health monitoring systems, with the help of on-board software, predict mechanical wear and failure, define the source of failure and also offers important information to avoid future failures, thereby increasing production efficiency of the operations they are installed. Increasing operational efficiency, inclination towards predictive maintenance and reduction in downturn time and costs are the main factors expected to sway the market growth in the coming years.

Machine Health Monitoring: Market Dynamics

Industrial operators are constantly trying to implement cost reduction measures and improve overall operational efficiency as maintenance and downturn costs play an important role in any industrial operation and can incur heavy costs to the operator. Machine health monitoring systems have become ideal solution for these problems as they not only help reduce maintenance costs, but also predict future repairs through diagnostics software.

Machine Health Monitoring: Market Segmentation

The overall machine health monitoring market can been segmented on the basis of type as:

Lubricant Oil Analysis

Motor Current Signature Analysis (MSCA)

Ultrasonic Inspection

Infrared Thermography

Vibration Monitoring

The overall machine health monitoring market can been segmented on the basis of monitoring method as:

Online Condition Monitoring

Portable Condition Monitoring

The overall machine health monitoring market can been segmented on the basis of application as:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Automotive

Marine

Metals & Mining

Other Industrial

The overall machine health monitoring market can been segmented on the basis of component as:

Corrosion Probes

Spectrometers

IR Sensors

Vibration Sensors

Ultrasonic Detectors

Others

Machine Health Monitoring Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to create majority of the demand in the global machine health monitoring market given the high level of IoT adoption and the high number of industries inclining towards predictive maintenance for performance enhancement. China, along with India, is expected create a growth in demand for machine health monitoring systems in the coming years owing to the growing adoption of IoT and industrial automation across a number of manufacturing industries.

The countries, being two of the fastest-growing economies in the world, are expected to witness a rapid growth in the manufacturing sector and in turn in the machine health monitoring market as well. This is expected to peg South Asia and East Asia as the fastest growing regions in the global machine health monitoring market.

Machine Health Monitoring Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants identified in the Machine health monitoring market across the globe are:

Honeywell

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Ltd

National Instruments

General Electric

Fluke Corp.

Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH

SKF

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

