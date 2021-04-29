Global Green Solvents Market By Type, Application and Forecast to 2030

One of the major components that are used in chemicals industries are different types of solvents. These solvents are essential for various processes in chemical industries; however, their chemical composition often cause health related problems, cost issues, and safety issues. Furthermore, a number of policies are being implemented by governments of several countries these days, mandating the use of solvents that does not cause harm to human health or are non-toxic in nature. These factors are compelling manufacturers to come up with alternate solutions that don’t have negative impacts on the environment.

One of such solutions is the emergence of green solvents, which are biosolvents derived from processing agricultural crops. Most of the traditional solvents that are utilized in industries are based on petrochemicals and emit volatile organic compound (VOC) on usage, thereby negatively impacting the environment. Green solvents, on the other hand, are not derived from petrochemicals and hence are a more environment-friendly solution. The increased usage of green solvents instead of traditional petrochemical solvents can aid in reducing pollution, usage of energy, and decreasing carbon footprints. Owing to such advantages, the global green solvents market is predicted to advance at a substantial pace in the years to come, according to a report by P&S Intelligence.

This is primarily due to the surging concerns over the environment and growing demand for eco-friendly products by consumers. In addition to all this, companies are increasingly focusing towards the development of zero or low-VOC products, which is further expected to drive the demand for green solvents in the coming years. Geographically, North America is predicted to emerge as a major green solvents market in the near future, owing to strict government regulations in regard to emission levels and increasing government funding for environmental-friendly chemicals. Moreover, the presence of a large number of companies that need solvents for producing end-use products is also driving the market.

