Thriving Pharmaceutical Industry Fueling Growth in Global Cartridges Market

The global cartridges market had a valuation of $920.8 million in 2020, and it is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2030. Furthermore, the market will reach a value of $1,691.1 million by 2030, as per the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. The factors fueling the surge in the market are the expanding pharmaceutical industry and the soaring requirement for injectable pharmaceutical products.

The booming pharmaceutical industry in several countries is positively impacting the demand for cartridges across the world. This industry produces biosimilar drugs and biologics for managing various chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer. As some biopharmaceutical products are produced in the form of injectable therapeutic agents that are administered via cartridges, prefilled syringes, and vials, their growing production is pushing up the requirement for cartridges around the world.

As per the observations of the European Chronic Diseases Alliance (ECDA), nearly one-third of the total population around the world in the age bracket-15 years and above in Europe is diagnosed with at least one chronic ailment. On the other hand, in the years to come, the market is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, primarily because of the surging geriatric population, the rising incidence of diabetes, and the soaring healthcare expenditure in the region.

Hence, it can be said with full confidence that the market will grow substantially in the coming years, mainly because of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer and the surging population of geriatric people across the world.

