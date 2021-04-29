Asia-Pacific Predicted to Witness Surge in Vials Market in Coming Years

The global vials market was valued at $1,263.0 million in 2020, and it will progress at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2021 and 2030, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. The factors driving the expansion of the market are the soaring production capacity of vial manufacturing companies, surging healthcare expenditure, and booming pharmaceutical industry across the globe. The burgeoning requirement for vials for packaging COVID-19 vaccines is also fueling the market growth.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/vials-market-report/report-sample

Besides the aforementioned factor, the surging healthcare expenditure in several countries is also propelling the demand for vials. Public awareness about various health-related issues has grown massively over the last few years. Additionally, the outbreak of various life-threatening diseases such as COVID-19 and the growing incidence of infections are augmenting the requirement for glass vials in pharmaceutical packaging. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure, especially in the developing nations such as China and India, is driving the advancement of the market.

Make an Enquiry Before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=vials-market-report

The market is also divided, based on glass type, into fused-silica and borosilicate. Between these, the borosilicate category is predicted to exhibit faster growth in the market in the forthcoming years. This is mainly credited to the fact that borosilicate glass vials are increasingly being preferred by end users such as biotech and pharmaceutical companies for lyophilized and liquid drugs, because of their impermeability, transparency, chemical inertness, cost-effectiveness, thermal stability, and low extractability and leachability.

This study covers