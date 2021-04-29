What Are the Evolving Opportunities for the Players in the Asia Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Market?

Among the leading causes of death and disability across the globe is also air pollution. Due to technological advancements, which have led to the development of machines which burn fossil fuels for generating energy for different purposes, the quality of air has been declining swiftly. As per the 2016 Global Burden of Disease report, about 6.1 million deaths occur due to air pollution globally, and the low and middle-income countries, particularly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, account for 90% of this burden. This is due to the large population base of countries in the region .

In order to cope with this serious issue effectively, it is necessary that the air quality is monitored regularly. A major purpose of air quality monitoring is to determine which areas violate an ambient air quality standard. Health-based ambient air quality standards are set at pollution concentration levels that lead to harmful impacts on health of human beings, if the levels of ambient air quality standard in an area, the air pollution levels need to be mitigated . Attributed to the surging levels of air pollution in the APAC region, the demand for air quality monitoring systems is also increasing.

In the coming years though, China is predicted to emerge as the fastest growing APAC air quality monitoring market, which is attributed to the surging air pollution levels and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in the country. According to the World Air Quality Index project, Beijing reported an air quality index of 275, which is unhealthy on an alarmingly high level. Because of this and rising awareness regarding environmental and healthcare implications of high pollution levels, the government is focusing on curbing this problem.

