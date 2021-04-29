Cover Corona Outbreak Impact: Healthcare Ecosystem Insights is expected to Boom in Coming Years

The report Healthcare Ecosystem Insights provides analysis of the healthcare industry in the U.S., Germany, U.K., France, China, Japan, and Singapore. The healthcare industry in China is expected to reach $542.4 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Along with food and housing, good health is one of the most critical aspects of a happy life. With the rapid surge in population, the prevalence of various diseases has also increased, which, in turn, has raised the demand for healthcare services around the globe. As a result, the healthcare industry is one of the most prosperous ones, especially in present times, when the COVID-19 pandemic is raging on.

The other reasons behind the industry advance here and in other countries are the rising gross domestic product (GDP), surging purchase of health insurance plans, preference for in-vitro diagnosis (IVD), and increase in the population of the elderly, which as per the latest World Population Ageing report by the United Nations Department of Social and Economic Affairs, is on path to reaching 1.5 billion by 2050, from 703 billion in 2019. Such people fall sick or fall down more often, as they are immunocompromized and physically weak, respectively.

Similarly, the healthcare industry could also be seen in terms of the imaging equipment used, since they are essential to diagnosing diseases and tracking the effect of treatment. Ultrasound devices, X-ray machines, computed tomography (CT) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, endoscopes, and mammography equipment are widely used at hospitals and diagnostic centers around the world. In Singapore’s case, specifically, X-ray machines are the most widely procured medical imaging equipment; by 2024, the country’s healthcare settings are cumulatively expected to have 7,000 X-ray machines.

