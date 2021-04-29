Event Management Software Market 2021 Size, Global Trend Analysis & Key Players Cvent, Aventri, Eventbrite, XING Events, Ungerboeck Software, Bizzabo

An international Event Management Software Market report helps out to meet the strategic and specific needs of the organization or business, by providing comprehensive market research analysis. This market research report delivers an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. It is a wide-ranging market research report that comprises various parameters of the market namely market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights, and company profile of the key market players. Each of these factors is again researched intensely for enhanced and actionable market insights.

The report profiles the following key vendors:

Cvent (US)

Aventri (US)

Eventbrite (US)

XING Events (Germany)

Ungerboeck Software (US)

Bizzabo (US)

Certain (US)

Attendify (US)

RainFocus (US)

ACTIVE Networks (US)

Eventzilla (US)

Meeting Evolution (US)

EventMobi (Canada)

Zoho Corporation (India)

Regpack (US)

EventBooking (US)

Bitrix24 (US)

Arlo (UK)

WebMobi (US)

Tripleseat (US)

Hubilo (US)

Circa (US)

Hubb (US)

Accelevents (US)

Glue Up (US)

idloom (Belgium)

Eventdex (US)

Event Temple (Canada)

eventuosity (US)

Whova (US)

Increasing adoption of cloud dusring Covid 19 to drive the event management software market

The global event management software market size is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 6.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period. COVID-19 has globally changed the dynamics of business operations. Though the COVID-19 outbreak has thrown light on weaknesses in business models across sectors, it has offered several opportunities to event management software vendors to expand their business across enterprises as the adoption of cloud has increased in lockdown caused due to COVID-19. Amidst lockdown, many companies are reducing their IT spending in 2020.

Support and maintenance services to help enterprises in achieving flexibility in business operations

Support and maintenance services are crucial, as they directly deal with customer satisfaction and issues. Every software vendor has a dedicated support team to serve the customers. Support, software maintenance, customer portal, post-deployment assistance, and client testimonials are some of the services provided under the support and maintenance segment. To derive consistent customer satisfaction, service providers regularly focus on enhancing their product knowledge base by receiving feedbacks through interviews and surveys. These services also provide a single point of contact that would help solve customer issues quickly. The customer portal is another helping aid that offers technical tips and software updates to customer forums.

Event organizers and planners to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Event organizers and planners help organizations in developing and planning events for their clients. The events include creating effective invitations, managing registrations, organizing housing and travel preferences, collecting online payments, and viewing reports in real time. Event organizers and planners help organizers in the management of the complete event life cycle. Event management in this end user segment offers a potent mix of office control with local autonomy to execute centralized decisions. It also manages the entire booking process, from inquiry to confirmation of booking, and occasions, including ceremonies, weddings, concerts, and social functions. Cvent is a leading provider of event management software for third-party planners.

North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

North America is the most mature market in terms of event management software solutions adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise. APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for event management software solutions vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt event management software solutions.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:

By Company Type : Tier I: 37%, Tier II: 25%, and Tier III: 34%

: Tier I: 37%, Tier II: 25%, and Tier III: 34% By Designation : C-Level: 31%, D-Level: 34%, and Others: 25%

: C-Level: 31%, D-Level: 34%, and Others: 25% By Region: North America: 46%, Europe: 28%, APAC: 18%, Row: 8%

