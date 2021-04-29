Face Mask Market 2021 Competitive Analysis- The 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Owens & Minor, Inc. (US)

Face Mask Market is the first-class market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries and many countries worldwide. The report analyses market information related to specific stock, currency, commodity, and geographic region or country. This report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of businesses or clients. These parameters range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. All of these are estimated and analyzed by a team of innovative, enthusiastic and motivated researchers and analysts so that nothing lefts uncovered in the Face Mask Market analysis report.

The face mask market report is dominated by players, such as

The 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Owens & Minor, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Cantel Medical Corp. (US), Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd (China), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Prestige Ameritech (US), Makrite (Taiwan), CNTUS-SUNGJIN (South Korea), and Irema Ireland (Ireland).

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3819606

“Surgical type segment of the face mask market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025”

The face mask market is projected to grow from USD 737 million in 2019 to USD 22,143 million in 2021 and then reduce to USD 3,021 million by 2025. The projected CAGRs for these time periods are 448.1% between 2019 to 2021 and an overall CAGR of -48.9% from 2020 to 2025. The primary reasons driving the demand for face mask globally, includes factors like the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to the importance of face masks, and the surge in social media marketing to encourage a positive attitude towards wearing masks.

The surgical type segment of the face mask market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The primary reason of the demand for surgical masks can be attributed to its use in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market of surgical masks from 2019 to 2021.

“Disposable face masks are estimated to lead the face mask market, in by nature segment, in terms of value during the forecast period”

By nature, disposable face masks are estimated to be the largest segment in face mask market in 2020. The disposable face masks segment includes surgical, respirator, dust, and pitta masks. The increased use of respirators in hospitals to drive the demand for disposable face masks during the forecast period. Also, the ongoing pandemic is contributing to the increased use of disposable face masks, on a global level.

“Personal/Individual Protection is estimated to dominate the face mask market”

By end use, personal/individual protection is expected to dominate the face masks market, during the forecast period. The personal/individual protection segment comprises face masks used by the general public for respiratory protection against airborne infections or air pollution. The growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about protection against probable pandemics and respiratory diseases.

“Asia Pacific face mask market is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing and the largest market for face mask during the forecast period. Factors like the rising demand for face mask in the growing economies in China and India, the growth and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure in South-East Asian countries, the rising geriatric population in countries like Japan, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas, and rapid economic growth are driving the demand for face masks in the Asia Pacific region.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 35%

Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 35% By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 40%

C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 40% By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Middle East – 3%, Africa –1%, and South America – 1%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the face mask market based on material type, type, nature, end use and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key face mask manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as as expansions, agreements, contracts, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and divestments, undertaken by them in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the face mask market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.