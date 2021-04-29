Car Rack Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “Car Rack Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, The global car rack market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A car rack is an automotive metal frame attached on top of a vehicle for carrying luggage and other bulky items. It consists of crossbars, towers, gear mounts, and fitting pieces that are evenly spaced to support the weight of the luggage. Car racks are manufactured using lightweight materials, such as steel, aluminum alloys, and composite plastic. Their utilization allows easy transportation of items, increases luggage capacity, and provides comfort to passengers without compromising the interior space. There are different types of car racks commercially available, which include bare roof, rain gutter, side rails, factory bars, and fixed point.

Market Trends

The growth of the global car rack market is primarily being driven by the rising expenditure in the tourism and automotive industries across the globe. This, along with rapid urbanization and the increasing spending capacity of consumers, is further supporting the market growth. Additionally, the rising population and the increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities are inflating the demand for extra luggage space in vehicles. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing fiberglass car racks integrated with new mounting technologies, which is accelerating the market growth.

Breakup by Type:

Roof Rack

Roof Box

Bike Car Rack

Ski Rack

Watersport Carrier

Others

Breakup by Material:

Aluminium Alloy

Composite Plastic

Stainless Steel

Others

Breakup by End Use:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ACPS Automotive GmbH

Atera GmbH, Bosal Nederland B.V.

Cruzber SA, KAMEI GmbH & Co. KG

Magna International Inc.

Mont Blanc Group AB (Brenderup Group AB)

Thule Group AB

VDL Hapro B.V. and Yakima Products Inc. (Kemflo International Co. Ltd.)

