Radiotherapy Market 2021-2027 with Koninklijke Philips N.V., Brainlab AG, PROTOM INTERNATIONAL, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Maastro, Mevion Medical Systems

The radiotherapy market was valued at US$ 6,474.78 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 10,170.80 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Radiotherapy is majorly used to control the growth of a tumor while restricting the harm to nearby normal and healthy tissue. Radiotherapy uses high-energy radiation, generally x-rays, to destroy the cancer cells and treat tumors in the prostate, breast, head & neck, lung, and any other parts in the body where radiation treatment is indicated. The growth of the radiotherapy market is attributed to a few key driving factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer and rising number of conferences and symposiums to boost the awareness about radiation therapy. However, the increased risk of adverse effects due to radiation therapy restrains the market growth.

Radiotherapy Market Top Leading Vendors :-

Siemens Healthineers AG

Accuray Incorporated

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Elekta AB

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Brainlab AG

PROTOM INTERNATIONAL

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Maastro

Mevion Medical Systems

Radiotherapy Market – by Type

External-Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiotherapy/Radiopharmaceuticals

Radiotherapy Market – by Product

External Beam Radiotherapy Products

Internal Radiotherapy Products

Radiotherapy Software

Others

Radiotherapy Market – by Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Liver Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Lymphoma

Spine Cancer

Brain Cancer

Others

Radiotherapy Market – by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Radiation Therapy Centers

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Radiotherapy Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Radiotherapy Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market y Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Radiotherapy Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

