Wearable Injectors Market Massive Revenue US$ 13,880.88 million by 2027 and key player Insights West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Ypsomed AG,Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Cequr SA, Debiotech S.A, E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, Zealand Pharma A/S (Valeritas, Inc.)

The wearable injectors market was valued at US$ 5,791.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13,880.88 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2020–2027.

Wearable injectors are drug delivery devices adhering to the body to deliver larger volumes of drugs subcutaneously. Several pharmaceutical and medical device companies have developed wearable injectors. The devices consist of a reservoir for medicine, a cannula for substance delivery to tissues, and a drive system to deliver the appropriate drug volume; it is loaded with adhesive to fix the device to the patients’ skin. The growth of the wearable injector market is attributed to the increasing chronic disease prevalence, technological advancements and design development, and conventional drug delivery system limitations, among others.

Amgen, Inc.

Medtronic

BD

Insulet Corporation

Gerresheimer AG (Sensile Medical)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Ypsomed AG,

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Cequr SA

Debiotech S.A

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

Zealand Pharma A/S (Valeritas, Inc.)

By Type

On-body Injectors

Off-body Injectors

By Application

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease

Autoimmune Disease

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Setting

Other End User

The “Wearable Injectors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Wearable Injectors market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and disease indication. The Wearable Injectors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in Wearable Injectors market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Chapter 1 Global Wearable Injectors Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Wearable Injectors Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market y Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Wearable Injectors Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

