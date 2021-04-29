Advance Development in Capsule Endoscopy Market 2021-2027 with CapsoVision, Inc., Check-Cap, IntroMedic Co.,Ltd., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation

The capsule endoscopy market was valued at US$ 368.65 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 697.29 million by 2027.

Capsule endoscopes are tiny wireless endoscopy systems which are used to capture images of the internal tracts in the body. The endoscope camera fits in the vitamin size capsule and enables to take thousands of images which are then transmitted to the recorder. Capsule endoscopes allows the physicians to take the images of the parts where the traditional endoscope is unable to reach. The global capsule endoscopy market is driven by factors such as increase in gastrointestinal disorders worldwide, and rising patient preference for non-invasive diagnostic methods. However, the Limitations of Capsule Endoscopy such as lack of locomotive movement and less battery life are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for noninvasive screening methods worldwide is likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Capsule Endoscopy Market Top Leading Vendors :-

RF Co., Ltd.

JINSHAN Science & Technology

Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc.

CapsoVision, Inc.

Check-Cap

IntroMedic Co.,Ltd.

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Manufacturing process for the Capsule Endoscopy is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Capsule Endoscopy market

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market – By Product

Capsule Endoscopes Colonic Capsule Bowel Capsule Esophageal Capsule

Components Workstation Market Image Receiver Recorder Market Others Market



Global Capsule Endoscopy Market – By Application

Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding (OGIB)

Crohn’s Disease

Small Bowel Diseases

Other Diseases

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Centers

Other End Users

