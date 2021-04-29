White Biotechnology Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | BioAmber, Borregaard, Codexis

Latest released the research study on Global White Biotechnology Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. White BiotechnologyMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the White Biotechnology

The global white biotechnology market is likely to grow tremendously over the coming years. The growing adoption of enzyme technology is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. High use of enzyme technology in the industrial process has driven the demand for the market. The enzymes also decrease chemical waste generation & water consumption during the manufacturing process. High adoption of enzyme technology as a substitute to harmful chemicals will consequently drive the growth of the global white biotechnology market. High technology use through various industries with its various advantages like new raw material chains, environment friendliness, reduced manufacturing costs, efficient production methods, low waste generation as well as raw material consumption are the factors that drive global white biotechnology market growth over the coming years.

Growing use of white biotechnology in flavor & fragrance industries

Increasing Inclination for Green Chemicals

Advantages of white biotechnology

Increasing usage of biomass as an effective alternative to petroleum

Growing need from many consumer industries like automotive and consumer goods to meet sustainability targets

by Type (Biofuels, Biomaterials, Biochemicals, Industrial Enzymes), Application (Bioenergy, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Personal Care & Household Products, Others), Feedstock (Food Waste, Grains & Starch Crops, Energy Crops, Agricultural Residues, Forestry Material, Animal By-product, Urban & Suburban Waste)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global White Biotechnology Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

