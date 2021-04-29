Top Leaders of Electric Car Market and Business Strategies

There has been a sharp growth in the sales of electric cars over the last few years, mainly because of the increasing pollution levels, the enactment of strict emission regulations and norms, reducing prices of electric car batteries, and the rising customer preference for electric cars over the conventional internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered vehicles in many countries around the world. Because of these reasons, the global electric car market is predicted to grow substantially in the coming years.

The British government aims to achieve the same target by 2040. Besides these factors, the falling prices of electric vehicle batteries are also fueling the advancement of the electric car market. The costs of lithium-ion battery packs fell by over 77% from 2010 to 2017. In 2017, the average price of a battery pack was recorded to be $227/kWh. The prices of these batteries are predicted to drop further to nearly $110/kWh in the next five-six years.

Geographically, the electric car market registered the highest growth in APAC in the past years. This trend will continue in the upcoming years, as per the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India. The boom of the market in this region will be because of the implementation of favorable government policies regarding electric cars and the enactment of stringent emission policies in the regional countries such as Japan and China.

Hence, it can be said with surety that the market would exhibit substantial growth all over the world in the future years, mainly because of the implementation of strict emission and environmental protection laws in several countries and the rapidly declining prices of lithium-ion batteries around the world.