Opportunities for the Electric Car Market in the North America

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, North America Electric Car Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025, North American electric car market is witnessing a significant growth over the last few years. The U.S. and Canada are the main countries in the region accounting for majority of sales. Plug-in electric cars are more preferred in the region compared to battery operated ones. Moreover, the preference of cars varies significantly from state to state. For instance, the customers in the north-eastern region of the U.S. prefer electric cars with higher capabilities and range.

North America Electric Car Market – Competitive Landscape

Most sales of electric cars are concentrated in key cities along the west coast of North American region. The competition in the industry is increasing with more car companies entering in the market and introducing newer models. The market is organised with the top international players such as General Motors, Nissan and Tesla dominating the sales. The popular electric cars in the U.S. includes Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan Leaf and Tesla S, accounting for close to one-third of sales.

North America Electric Car Market Segmentation

By Battery Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By Car Type

Battery Electric Cars

Hybrid Cars

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Cars

By Battery Technology

Sealed Lead Acid

Li-ion

Ni-MH

By Geography

U.S.

Canada

