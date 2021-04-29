Pyrethrin Market Share, Key Players, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Pyrethrin is extracted from the chrysanthemum flower, which is a plant native to Asia, Eastern Africa, and Northeastern Europe. In today’s age, this plant is grown all over the world. In North America, this plant is known as a decorative autumn flower called mum. These plants use pyrethrin as a natural defense mechanism that helps them to protect themselves against various pest animals and insects. The insect and pest killing characteristics of pyrethrin make the compound extremely beneficial in the agriculture sector.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, “the global pyrethrin market will register huge growth in the future years”, as per the estimates of the market research company, P&S Intelligence. Apart from being used as insecticides in the agriculture and household sectors, pyrethrins are also extensively used in the industrial and animal healthcare sectors. Amongst these, the usage of pyrethrins will be very high in the agriculture sector in the coming years. This is because of the heavy utilization of the chemical for pest control. Furthermore, the demand for household insecticides is expected to rise significantly in the upcoming years.

“In near future, the pyrethrin market is predicted to exhibit huge expansion in the North American and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions”. This is ascribed to the increasing health concerns in various North American nations such as Canada and the U.S. and the subsequent surge in the requirement of insecticides in the household sector in these countries. On the other hand, in the APAC region, the insecticides are being increasingly used in the agriculture sector in various agriculture-based countries such as India and China.

