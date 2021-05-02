Version Control Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Version control system market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period (2020–2030). Version control solutions enable the management of changes and configurations in an application and are primarily used for tracking modifications in software development projects. The massively growing usage of smartphones that require continuous monitoring and upgrade is a major factor contributing to the market growth.
Moreover, with the advent of big data, proliferation of automated tools as business solutions, cloud-based deployment of enterprise solutions across small and large organizations, and increase in the number of data-intensive industries, the demand for version control solutions is witnessing an upward spiral around the world.
Globally, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for version control systems and North America is expected to continue leading the market with the highest revenue contribution during the forecast period. The growth in the North American market is mainly driven by factors such as heavy spending on digital infrastructure development and technological advancements in secured cloud-based solutions.
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
