Messaging Security Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Messaging Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global messaging security market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026.

Messaging security refers to software that protects messaging infrastructure by focusing on ensuring confidentiality, integrity and authentication of data. It includes antivirus, administrator-defined block/allows lists, internet protocol (IP) reputation-based anti-spam, email intrusion prevention, and zero-hour malware detection systems. The messaging security software assists various operators in taking necessary steps for developing a secure network, restricting unwanted messages and protecting the devices against multiple threats.

Request free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/messaging-security-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing instances of cyberattacks across the globe represent the primary factor driving the global messaging security market. Owing to this, organizations are operating through multi-cloud environments and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based platforms to manage sensitive data of users. This has led to the increasing usage of messaging security services as they provide multi-layered protection from email phishing, ransomware attacks and business email compromise scams. Furthermore, the rising adoption of mobile devices has escalated the demand for messaging security software as it helps in offering safe and secure network messaging solutions. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the next few years.

Messaging Security Market 2021-2026: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key players include

Barracuda Networks Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)

F-Secure Oyj (HEL: FSC1V)

McAfee LLC (TPG Capital and Intel Corporation)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Mimecast Services Limited

Proofpoint Inc.(NASDAQ: PFPT)

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (NSE: QUICKHEAL)

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704)

Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)

The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication type of coating, application, deployment type, vertical and region

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Content Filtering

Web Filtering

Email Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Information Protection and Control

Anti-Spam/ Anti-Malware

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Communication Type:

Instant Messaging

Email Messaging

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

IT and Telecommunication

Real Estate

Healthcare

Others

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC and List Figure: https://bit.ly/3f8E95d

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ediscovery-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-05-03

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mobile-and-wireless-backhaul-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-05-03

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/selfie-stick-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-05-03

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-chimneys-built-in-hobs-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-05-03

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/philippines-gravity-based-water-purifier-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-05-03

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group