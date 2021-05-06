Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global licensed sports merchandise market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Licensed sports merchandise refers to a wide range of products endorsed by a sportsperson or a sports club. The merchandise majorly includes sports gears, apparel, footwear, accessories, etc. The licensing organizations pay a royalty amount to sports entities for the merchandise sold with the copyrighted logos, designs, and other brandings. Licensed sports merchandise helps in curtailing the manufacturing of counterfeit products of sports-related brands and breaches of the respective trademarks.

Market Trends

The growing population of sports enthusiasts, coupled with the rising number of regional and international sports leagues, have fueled the demand for licensed sports merchandise. Additionally, the market is also catalyzed by rapid urbanization, along with the growing popularity of the online retail sector. The emergence of e-commerce has boosted the sales of a wide variety of legitimate premium-quality merchandise along with providing a seamless shopping experience to consumers at competitive prices. Moreover, the increasing penetration of breathable, lightweight, and waterproof sports apparel and accessories has led to their rising adoption as casual and gym wear. Additionally, the elevating consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have further propelled the demand for premium sports products. Besides this, the rising investments in sports licensing across the globe are anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

adidas AG (ETR: ADS)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM)

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS)

Fanatics Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI)

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE)

Prada (HKG: 1913)

Puma SE (ETR: PUM)

Sports Direct International Plc (LON: FRAS)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA)

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, price range, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Apparel and Footwear

Accessories and Gifts

Toys and Games

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Store

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Premium

Economic

Breakup by End-User:

Men

Women

Children

