Light Sensors Market Size, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Light Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global light sensors market size reached US$ 2.10 Billion in 2020. Light sensors refer to devices that detect the ambient light level from the surroundings and convert them into electrical signals. There are various types of light sensors, such as photoresistors, photodiodes and phototransistors, which operate slightly differently and have unique applications. Nowadays, light sensors are gaining popularity as economical and versatile equipment that can be connected to sprinkler systems for watering the crops and weather-monitoring instruments for scheduling the water dispensation.

Global Light Sensors Market Trends:

The global light sensors market is primarily driven by its increasing applications in various industries. In consumer electronics, light sensors are widely used in television (TV) remotes, smartphones, tablets and computers to allow auto screen brightness adjustments. Light sensors also find applications in smart homes, automobiles and outdoor lightings to adjust the brightness and turn on the lights automatically. Besides this, these sensors are employed in circuits for shipment cargo to detect whenever a container is open due to the change in light exposure, which helps in better processing of lost goods and tracking personnel. Moreover, miniaturization and advancements in light sensor technologies offer a wide variety of optical sensors that are available in small packages at reasonable prices. Furthermore, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with light sensors has increased the utility and range of ambient light detectors, which is positively influencing the market growth. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Breakup:

Based on the function, the market has been divided into ambient light sensing, proximity detection, RGB color sensing, gesture recognition, UV/Infrared light (IR) detection. Amongst these, ambient light sensing accounts for the majority of the overall market share.

On the basis of the output, the market has been classified into analog and digital segments.

Based on the integration, the market has been bifurcated into discrete and combination segments.

The market has been categorized based on the end use industry into consumer electronics, automotive, home automation, healthcare, industrial automation, entertainment, and others. At present, consumer electronics is the largest end use industry, dominating the market.

On the geographical front, North America (the United States and Canada) holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being ams AG, Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation (Foxconn Group), Sitronix Technology Corp., STMicroelectronics SA, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

