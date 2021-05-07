Flow Cytometry Market Size, Share, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Flow Cytometry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global flow cytometry market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2020. Flow cytometry is a laser-based technology that analyses the physical and chemical characteristics of cells or particles. This technology enables researchers to simultaneously conduct a multi-paramedic analysis of a group of cells. Flow cytometry subclassifies cell types and detects the residual levels of disease, which aids in developing an appropriate treatment plan for a patient. On account of these functionalities, this technology is applied for chromosome analysis, cancer diagnosis, cell sorting, and protein expression in clinical practices, trials, and research.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flow-cytometry-market/requestsample

Global Flow Cytometry Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the market growth is the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cancer and HIV-AIDS. Flow cytometry provides toxicity testing and a rapid prognosis is required in such cases, which, in turn, is supporting the market growth. The rising adoption of stem cell therapy is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing application of flow cytometry for cell sorting, antibody production, proliferation assays, and immunophenotyping is creating a positive outlook for the market. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with flow cytometry devices, are contributing to the market growth. Other growth-inducing factors include improving healthcare infrastructure and the widespread adoption of flow cytometry in clinical trials and other research activities. On account of these factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

Market Breakup:

Based on the product and service, the market has been divided into instruments, reagents and consumables, accessories, software, and services.

On the basis of the technology, the market has been bifurcated into cell-based and bead-based flow cytometry.

Based on the application, the market has been classified into oncology, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, stem cell therapy, organ transplantation, hematology, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market has been divided into hospitals and clinics, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segregated into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Luminex Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sony Biotechnology Inc., Sysmex Partec GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3jseAyw

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Related Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/weight-management-market-report-industry-overview-growth-demand-and-forecast-2021-03-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/frozen-pizza-market-research-report-upcoming-trends-demand-regional-analysis-and-forecast-2021-03-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/augmented-reality-gaming-market-share-size-trends-forecast-and-analysis-of-key-players-2021-to-2026-2021-03-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-home-security-systems-market-share-size-trends-forecast-and-analysis-of-key-players-2021-2026-2021-03-11

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-fruit-juice-market-size-share-opportunities-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2021-03-11

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pressure-transmitter-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-analysis-research-report-imarc-group-2021-03-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-online-advertising-market-growth-outlook-demand-key-player-analysis-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-03-08

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal