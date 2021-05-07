Solar Vehicle Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Solar Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global solar vehicle market size is currently witnessing robust growth. Solar vehicles refer to electric automobiles that are powered by solar energy. They comprise solar panels, made up of numerous photovoltaic (PV) cells, that are mounted on the roof or exterior of the vehicle. The panels utilize sunlight to produce electricity, which is stored in surplus amounts to be further utilized for charging the batteries present in the vehicles. This aids the automobiles to function smoothly, even in the absence of direct sunlight. They do not require fuel to run, which significantly reduces the overall cost associated with their usage while lowering the maintenance charges.

Global Solar Vehicle Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing concerns pertaining to the rising pollution levels across the globe. This has created an increasing need for energy-efficient vehicles that do not contribute to vehicular emissions. Consequently, manufacturers are now focusing on the development of sustainable automobiles that utilize renewable sources of energy for propulsion. This, along with continual technological advancements in the automotive sector, is providing a boost to the demand for solar vehicles. It is further supported by the stringent environmental regulations implemented by the governments of several countries to reduce air and noise pollution levels. Apart from this, the rising trend of solar car racing is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. This has not only contributed to an increase in the uptake of these vehicles but has also resulted in extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by students and academic professionals to develop efficient models with better functionalities. Reduced prices of solar panels are acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Market Breakup:

On the basis of the propulsion type, the market has been divided into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

Based on the vehicle type, the market has been classified into passenger cars, industrial utility vehicles and commercial vehicles (commercial turf utility vehicles, golf cars and others).

On the basis of the battery type, the market has been categorized into lithium-ion, lead-acid and others.

Based on the solar panel type, the market has been bifurcated into monocrystalline and polycrystalline.

On the basis of the charging type, the market has been segmented into slow charging and fast charging.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd, Lightyear (Atlas Technologies B.V.), Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Nissan Motor Co., LTD, Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Sono Motors GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, Trina Solar Co.,Ltd, and Volkswagen AG.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

