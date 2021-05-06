Cellulose Powder Market Size, Industry Growth Impact in 2021, Key Company Profile, Comprehensive Insights on Developments, Upcoming Trends and Revenue Forecast To 2028

The global cellulose powder market is set to gain impetus from its extensive usage in construction, food & beverage, chemical, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Cellulose Powder Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Food Grade, Medicine Grade, Others), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Construction, Chemical, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that cellulose powder is a non-ionic water-soluble that provides water consistency, stability, and retention.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe is causing uproar in a wide range of companies owing to the complete shutdown of production processes. Some of them have also started to lay off workforces as they are facing severe economic losses. Until a vaccine is invented, we are unsure of the upcoming situation. Our research reports will help you understand the current scenario better.

What Does This Report Contain?

Analysis & forecast of the global market on a regional level.

Historic, current, and estimated market sizes.

An in-depth study of opportunities available in the market.

Restraining and driving factors on the demand for cellulose powder.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage in Dietary Supplements & Protein Shakes to Boost Growth

The demand for cellulose powder is surging at a fast pace owing to the increasing health consciousness among people worldwide. This is further increasing its usage in the production of healthy foods & beverages. The powder has a high level of dietary fiber and low calories. It is also used in dietary supplements and protein shakes. It has properties of a bulking agent that makes a person feel full and lowers hunger level, thereby reducing fat.

Moreover, it helps in keeping the digestive system healthy, as well as maintains cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Therefore, it is also used in a wide range of food items, such as baked goods, diet beverages, chocolate milk, shredded cheese, and biscuits. These factors are set to accelerate the cellulose powder market growth in the near future. However, less awareness regarding the beneficial properties of this product in developing economies may obstruct growth.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industries to Aid Growth in North America

Geographically, Europe is expected to lead throughout the forthcoming years by earning the largest cellulose powder market share. This growth is attributable to the expansion of the food & beverage industry in this region. North America is anticipated to grow steadily backed by the high demand for cellulose powder from the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. India and China in Asia Pacific are the major contributors to growth. Cellulose powder is mainly used in the chemical industry in this region. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are set to exhibit considerable growth stoked by the developments in the construction industry.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Collaboration Strategy to Strengthen Their Positions

The global market for cellulose powder is fragmented with the presence of multiple organizations. They are mainly adopting the strategy of collaboration to strengthen their positions. Some of them are also launching state-of-the-art cellulose powder ranges to cater to the demand from various industries. Below are the two latest industry developments:

May 2020 : Rettenmaier USA declared that its line of colloidal microcrystalline cellulose ingredients named Vivapur MCG offers cost-effective and robust stabilizing options for a broad range of dairy applications. The products are suitable for dressings, sauces, ice creams, and pH-neutral beverages.

: Rettenmaier USA declared that its line of colloidal microcrystalline cellulose ingredients named Vivapur MCG offers cost-effective and robust stabilizing options for a broad range of dairy applications. The products are suitable for dressings, sauces, ice creams, and pH-neutral beverages. March 2019: The Lubrizol Corporation collaborated with CP Kelco to blend the former’s formulation expertise with the latter’s extensive knowledge of sustainable solutions. It would further help their technical teams to surge naturality, bring innovative solutions, and expand their formulation expertise.

A list of all the renowned cellulose powder manufacturers operating in the global market:

Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems

SUHAL CELLULOSE LLP

NB Entrepreneurs

JELU

Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt. Ltd.

Tradeindia

Ashland

Nanoshel LLC

Central Drug House

Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.

Other prominent market players

