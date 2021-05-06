All Fiber Optic Current Sensor (AFOCS) Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and Geography

A fiber-optic current sensor (FOCS) is a current sensor for measuring direct current. By using a single-ended optical fiber around the current conductor that utilizes the magneto-optic effect (Faraday effect), FOCS measures uni- or bidirectional DC currents of up to 600 kA within Â±0.1% of the measured value. The optical phase detection circuit, light source and digital signal processor are contained within the sensor electronics; this technology has been proven in highly demanding applications such as navigation systems in the air, on land and at sea.

Growing Use of Fully Integrated and Programmable Current Sensors is one of the major factor driving the growth of the all fiber optic sensor (AFOCS) market. However, high manufacturing cost and demand for all fiber optic current sensors at low cost are hampering the growth of this market.

The “Global All Fiber Optic Current Sensor (AFOCS) Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the all fiber optic current sensor (AFOCS) market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of all fiber optic current sensor (AFOCS) market with detailed market segmentation by type, application. The global all fiber optic current sensor (AFOCS) market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading all fiber optic current sensor (AFOCS) market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the all fiber optic current sensor (AFOCS) market.

The global all fiber optic current sensor (AFOCS) market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as AC,DC. On the basis of application, market is segmented as communication industrial, power industrial, other.

Top All Fiber Optic Current Sensor (AFOCS) Market companies in the world:

KEYENCE

ABB

SICK

HuBei XunDi Technology

Comcore

Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd

EXALOS INC

Optical Intelligence Technologies Co., Ltd

Melexis NV

NK Technologies

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

