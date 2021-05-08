Multi-Factor Authentication Market Competitive Landscape, Insights by Geography, and Growth Opportunity

Rising digital transactions, increasing data breaches and cyber-attacks, growing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) among enterprises, stringent data privacy regulations and the growing pressure of data security compliances are some of the key factors driving the growth of multi-factor authentication market across the globe.

Multi-factor authentication is a process that requires more than one type of authentication from different categories of credentials to validate the identity of an individual for login or other transactions. Presently, multi-factor authentication is being used by various organizations to implement an additional layer of security that needs users to authenticate via knowledge, possession, and inherence factors to gain access to the organizational resources.

The growing adoption of BYOD among enterprises is driving the growth of the multi-factor authentication market around the globe. With growing demand for mobility solutions at the workplace, numerous enterprises have started implementing BYOD policies. This policy enables employees to carry their own devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets to the workplace, and use them with enterprise mobility applications to easily access corporate data.

