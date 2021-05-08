Chatbot Market Business Analysis, Growth and Forecast Report

Growing demand for intelligent customer engagement, rising integration of chatbot with social media platforms, increasing penetration of websites and mobile applications, advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), single search point and growing need for effecting multilingual customer support are some of the key factors driving the growth of chatbot market across the globe.

A chatbot is an interactive application developed using either a set of rules or AI technology that is capable of conducting a conversation with consumers through auditory or textual methods. On the basis of type, the chatbot market has been bifurcated into software and services, wherein software category held the larger revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing deployment of chatbot software on websites, social media, and call centers to address consumer queries.

Growing demand for intelligent customer engagement is driving the global chatbot market. Chatbots are increasingly becoming common among digital businesses as they offer the best form of online communication between organizations and consumers. It is the fastest response channel when communicating with customers. It has a great ability to learn from responses and can process large volumes of data instantly.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the chatbot market