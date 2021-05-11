Automotive Surround View Systems Market Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2026”, the global automotive surround view systems market to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2021-2026.

An automotive surround view system is an emerging advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology, which enables the driver to see 360 degrees around the vehicle via an LCD screen. It generally comprises four to six wide-angle cameras that are mounted on the vehicle to enhance the comfort, convenience and safety of the driver. The inputs of these cameras synthesize a composite bird-eye view of the vehicle, which is displayed to the driver in real-time. It helps in parking, checking the blind-spots while changing lanes, monitoring the area around the vehicle and recognizing pedestrians, and warning the driver or stopping the vehicle in critical situations, thereby reducing the risk of accidents.

COVID-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Automotive Surround View Systems Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Automotive Surround View Systems Market on the basis of type, functioning, vehicle type, end-User and region.

Breakup by Type:

Touch Screen Control

Infrared Remote Control

Others

Breakup by Functioning:

Automatic

Manual

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Breakup by End-User:

Aftermarket

OEMs

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

