Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market 2021 Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Demand and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 2026,” the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market reached a value of US$ 2.90 Billion by 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 10.91% during 2021-2026.

Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment is the device that is utilized for inactivating waterborne pathogens without the use of chemicals. Short-wavelength UV lights are employed to disinfect water by inactivating or destroying bacteria. These rays destroy nucleic acids and disrupt the DNA of the microorganisms, which aid in obstructing their vital cellular functions. UV equipment employs light-emitting diodes (LEDs), bulbs and lamps in close contact with water for disinfecting it. Apart from this, they can also be utilized for the purification of food and industrial solvents. As a result, UV disinfection solutions are widely used for numerous industrial, commercial, aquatic and high-purity applications across the food and beverages, and biopharmaceutical industries.

Get a PDF Sample for More Detailed Market Insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultraviolet-disinfection-equipment-market/requestsample

The ultraviolet disinfection equipment market is primarily driven by the rising demand for clean and safe drinking water on the global level. This is facilitated by the population explosion and scarcity of freshwater resources. Along with this, rapid industrialization in emerging economies has led to an increase in the water pollution levels, which has resulted in the growing prevalence of waterborne diseases. This, in turn, is increasing the adoption of UV disinfection solutions for water purification. These solutions also offer various advantages, such as reduced maintenance requirements and lower operating costs, which is contributing their widespread utilization. The market is further driven by the enhanced focus toward environmental safety. The UV disinfection technology utilizes LED lights, which are highly energy-efficient and do not leave behind toxic residues. Consequently, these solutions are widely being preferred for various water and wastewater treatment applications.

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the ultraviolet disinfection equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advanced UV Inc.

American Ultraviolet

Halma plc

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Enaqua

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

First Light Technologies Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

Xylem Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market on the basis of component, application, marketing channel, end-use sector and region.

Breakup by Component:

UV Lamp

Controller Unit

Quartz Sleeve

Reactor Chamber

Others

Breakup by Application:

Water Treatment Municipal Water Treatment Residential Water Treatment Commercial Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Treatment Health Facilities Residential & Commercial Bio-Terror Agents

Process Water Treatment

Surface Disinfection

Breakup by Marketing Channel:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultraviolet-disinfection-equipment-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800