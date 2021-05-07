Supercapacitor Market Insight, Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Demand by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Supercapacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global supercapacitor market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019.

A supercapacitor or ultracapacitor is an electronic device that stores a large amount of electrical charge. It comprises of two metal plates coated with porous activated carbon and submerged in an electrolyte, made up of positive and negative ions. While the capacitor is being charged, ions from the electrolyte gather on each carbon-coated plate’s surface, thus storing energy formed between the particles. Supercapacitors provide stabilized power, regulate fluctuations, and have a wider range of operating temperatures than conventional batteries. They are generally used in electronic devices and automobiles that rely on batteries and require rapid charging to function.

Market Trends

The increasing requirement for energy-efficient devices during electricity generation from renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, is primarily augmenting the demand for supercapacitors. The widespread adoption of supercapacitors in the automotive industry for a smooth charge/discharge cycle is also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the rising consumer preferences towards electric and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles are further impelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing usage of supercapacitors in the utility industry for generator bridging, ramping and regulation, primary frequency response, etc., will continue to drive the global market for supercapacitors.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soft-skills-training-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Supercapacitor Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AVX Corporation, Cap-XX Limited (Kyocera), Eaton Corporation PLC, Elna Co. Ltd. (Taiyo Yuden), Ioxus Inc. (XS Power Batteries), Kemet Corporation (Yageo Corporation), LS Mtron Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Seiko Instruments Inc., Skeleton Technologies GmbH and Tesla Inc.

For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/3rGy5Xq

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Module Type, Material Type, End User and Region.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Electric Double-Layered Capacitors

Pseudocapacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

Market Breakup by Module Type:

Less than 25V

25-100V

More than 100V

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Carbon and Metal Oxide

Conducting Polymer

Composite Materials

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Power and Energy

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal