Bottled Water Market Report 2021, Industry Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Bottled Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global bottled water market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015 & 2020.

Bottled water serves a steady taste, improved purity, and better quality in comparison to tap water. The bottles are usually treated with ultraviolet (UV) irradiation before packaging to prevent the growth of pathogens during storage and transportation. After the disinfection process, the bottles are filled with water, labeled, and sold in different sizes.

The increasing consumer health consciousness, along with the high prevalence of water-borne diseases due to unsafe drinking water, is primarily augmenting the demand for bottled water. Furthermore, the rapid product premiumization on account of rising disposable income levels is also bolstering the market growth. The expanding HoReCa sector is further driving the adoption of premium bottled water on a global level. Additionally, the increasing participation of the masses in outdoor games and activities is promoting the utilization of compact water bottles. Besides this, the installation of smart vending machines for bottled water across numerous countries is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of lightweight and eco-friendly packaging solutions for bottled water will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Bottled Water Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Danone S.A., Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Nestle S.A., Nongfu Spring (Yangshengtang Co. Ltd.), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Primo Water Corporation, Tata Consumer Products Limited and The Coca-Cola Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Still

Carbonated

Flavored

Mineral

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Direct Sales

On-Trade

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

PET Bottles

Metal Cans

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

