United States E-Bike Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “United States E-Bike Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the United States e-bike market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

E-bikes, also called electronic bikes, are battery-powered bicycles comprising an electric motor, battery, and a drivetrain. These bikes primarily use lead-acid batteries that enable them to cover long distances on a single charge. They promote cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, and flexibility to users and reduce stress and depression. Furthermore, e-bikes have emerged as an ecologically sustainable mode of transportation as they help in reducing the carbon emissions.

Market Trends

In the United States, the rising consumer concerns towards the depletion of conventional fossil fuels and soaring fuel prices are primarily driving the demand for e-bikes. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable regulations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for reducing carbon emission levels from fuel-based vehicles has also propelled the market growth. Additionally, several regional companies are emphasizing on the integration of e-bikes with numerous advanced technologies, such as Internet-of-Things, GPS, AI, etc., which have led to numerous product innovations. The introduction of smart e-bikes that are wirelessly connected to numerous software applications for displaying bike speed, battery status, power levels, and distance covered, will continue to further catalyze the market growth in the U.S.

United States E-Bike Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode, Motor Type, Battery Type, Class, Design, Application and Region.

Breakup by Mode:

Throttle

Pedal Assist

Breakup by Motor Type:

Hub Motor

Mid Drive

Others

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Others

Breakup by Class:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Breakup by Design:

Foldable

Non-Foldable

Breakup by Application:

Mountain/Trekking Bikes

City/Urban

Cargo

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

