Key Trends in Building Information Modelling Industry – Market Segmented by Applications, Geography, Trends and Projection 2026

ResearchCMFE published a new global report on “Building Information Modelling Market Size 2021-2026” which provides a comprehensive segmental study with industry-best intelligence on the current and future market positions of key segments of the global Building Information Modelling market. It helps players to become aware of upcoming segments and key growth pockets so that they could cash in on some rewarding opportunities available in the global Building Information Modelling market. Each segment is analyzed with a broad focus on its market share, growth journey during the forecast period, and future growth prospects. The main objective of the Building Information Modelling market report is to provide insights on the post-COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. The analysts have mainly segmented the global Building Information Modelling market into product type, application, and region.

The global Building Information Modelling market is valued at USD 5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the period 2016 to 2026.

Major Key Players Covered in The Building Information Modelling Market Report include

Pentagon Solutions Ltd.

Beck Technologies Ltd.

Dassault Systems SA

Tekla Corporation

Synchro Software Ltd.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Nemetschek AG

AECOM

GRAITEC

RIB Software SE

Asite Solutions

AVEVA Group PLC

Hexagon AB

Beck Technology Ltd.

Trimble Ltd.

The report also covers the recent agreements including merger & acquisition, partnership or joint venture, and the latest developments of Top Players to sustain in the global competition of the Building Information Modelling markets.

Based on Type, the market has been segmented into:

By Type of Component (Solutions, Software)

By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud)

By Product Life Cycle (Preconstruction, Construction, Operations)

Based on application, the market has been segmented into:

Building

Industrial

Civil Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions along with their respective countries, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Building Information Modelling in the following regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] The Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

This Building Information Modelling market report comes with a little company outline, earnings dialog, advantage, latest events and product offering, and ways of these gamers. The maturation of the substantial associations alongside their resources such as development, price, and customer satisfaction are gleaned from your analysis document about the International Building Information Modelling Market together with most of the info that is chosen.

Predominant Questions Answered in This Report Are:

Which segments will perform well in the Building Information Modelling market over the forecasted years? In which markets companies should authorize their presence? What are the forecasted growth rates for the Building Information Modelling market? What are the long-lasting defects of the industry? How share market changes their values by different manufacturing brands? What are the qualities and shortcomings of the key players? What are the major end results and effects of the five strengths study of industry?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Building Information Modelling Market Research Objective

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

Chapter 4. Building Information Modelling Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

Chapter 6. Market Use case studies

Chapter 7. KOL Recommendations

Chapter 8. Investment Landscape

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Chapter 11. Appendix

