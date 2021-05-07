Ready Mix Concrete Market Size, Strategy, Industry Planand GrowthForecast till 2027

The global ready-mix concrete market is expected to gain traction from the crucial efforts undertaken by prominent manufacturers to curb the emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG). To do so, they are frequently surging the percentage of additives in ready-mix concrete, such as slag or fly ash for improving energy efficiency and reducing the consumption of ordinary Portland cement. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Ready-Mix Concrete Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the ready-mix concrete market size was USD 633.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,227.2 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Several companies have stopped their manufacturing processes to reduce the spread of coronavirus. However, nowadays, some of them have resumed their operations by keeping in mind preventive measures, such as usage of masks & sanitizers, reduced workforce, and social distancing. Our reports would provide in-depth information about the effects of COVID-19 on every market and the best strategy that you can select to surge business confidence.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Investments in Construction Projects to Propel Growth

Several private and government organizations are increasingly investing in construction projects across the globe. These consist of the construction of commercial buildings, railroads, highways, power generation sector, real estates, bridges, and urban infrastructure. Apart from these, in the developing countries, such as South Korea, India, China, and Mexico, the agencies are investing hefty amounts of money in urbanization. It is further skyrocketing the demand for ready-mix concrete. The global construction industry is also expanding backed by the reduced labor cost and availability of plenty of equipment and tools. These factors are expected to boost the ready-mix concrete market growth in the near future.

How will the Covid-19 Pandemic Affect the Market?

Owing to the outbreak of theCOVID-19 pandemic, several construction sites across the world have been shut down completely.

This is occurring because of the implementation of stringent norms, such as lockdown measures by the ruling bodies.

The open sites are presently facing major issues of supply chain disruptions.

As China was the biggest producer of ready-mix concrete, many companies are facing shortage of raw materials for construction due to the ban on exports.

Therefore, various companies are shifting towards other countries for receiving the products. This has surged the prices of materials.

Segment-

Residential Segment to Dominate Stoked by Increasing Demand for Housing Sectors

Based on application, the market is segregated into infrastructure, commercial, and residential, and others. Out of these, the infrastructure segment held 28.70%in terms of ready-mix concrete market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing urbanization, which, in turn, is resulting in the construction of roads, water systems, power generation systems, and highways. The residential segment would dominatethe market throughout the coming years stoked by the high demand for housing sectors, especially from Asia Pacific as the population of this region is growing rapidly.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Demand for Single Housing Units to Drive Growth in North America

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase substantial growth in terms of revenue during the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for ready-mix concrete from South Korea, India, and China. Also, the increasing construction of new manufacturing plants and rapid development of infrastructures in these countries would contribute to the market growth in this region.

North America, on the other hand, generated USD 164.4 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is set to exhibit steady growth in the coming years. This is projected to occur on account of the high demand for residential structures from the countries in this region. Besides, high disposable income and need for single housing units in the region would spur growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Support Masses Affected Greatly by COVID-19 Crisis

The market houses a large number of companies that are currently striving to gain a competitive edge by either developing unique ready-mix concrete or by contributing huge sums to the COVID-19 relief. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

May 2020 : UltraTech recently developed its latest automated technology that helps in collecting all the remaining concrete from various construction sites. It then transforms those into slurry for recycling purpose in ready-mix concrete.

: UltraTech recently developed its latest automated technology that helps in collecting all the remaining concrete from various construction sites. It then transforms those into slurry for recycling purpose in ready-mix concrete. April 2020:ACC Limited and Ambuja Cementjoined hands to contribute Rs. 3.30 crore tothree NGOs that are offering support to the daily wagers and migrant workers during the present COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the ready-mix concrete manufacturers present in the global market. They are as follows:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

I. Cement Factory Limited. (Dhaka)

ACC Ltd. (India)

UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India)

LafargeHolcim (Switzerland)

Buzzi Unicem SpA (Italy)

W. Sidley, Inc. (U.S.)

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG (Germany)

Italcementi Group (Italy)

Hanson Cement Ltd. (UK)

S. Concrete (U.S.)

Other key players

