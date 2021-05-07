Polyurethane Market Size, Industry Research, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global polyurethane market is set to gain traction from the increasing usage of PU coatings in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries to prevent weathering, corrosion, and abrasion. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Polyurethane Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Molded Foam, Elastomers, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, and Others), By Application (Furniture, Construction, Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Footwear, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the polyurethane market size was USD 58.37 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 89.29 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Information Source:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/polyurethane-pu-market-101801

COVID-19: Cancellation of Polyols & Isocyanates Orders May Decline Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic is declining the demand for PUR worldwide because of the cancellation or postponement of polyols&isocyanates orders. As of June 2020, the prices of the product became very low stoked by uncertainty and slow recovery. We are providing elaborate research reports for regaining your business confidence. By choosing the right strategy, you can come out of this grave situation efficiently.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the growth drivers, hindrances, and dynamics of the market?

What are the historical, current, and forthcoming sizes of the market?

How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the sales of polyurethane in 2020?

Which companies would raise competition by adopting various strategies?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Furniture Worldwide to Aid Growth

Polyurethaneis mainly used in the furniture industry for bedding and cushioning applications. This is because it is capable of providing comfort, durability, and flexibility. Besides, the rapidly changing lifestyles of people and the increasing populationare further boosting the demand for furniture across the globe. However, the availability of substitutes of PU may hinder the polyurethane market growth in the coming years. Polysiloxane coatings, for instance, are nowadays replacing PU coatings in marine applications because of their suitable weathering and durabilityproperties.

Segment-

Furniture Segment to Dominate Stoked by Usage of PU Foam for Cushioning Effect

Based on application, the electronics segment held 11.5% in terms of polyurethane market share in 2019. The furniture segment is anticipated to dominate throughout the forthcoming years because of the extensive usage of PU foam for getting the cushioning effect in furniture. It provides high durability and support.

Regional Analysis-

High Demand from Furniture & Construction Industries to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific earned revenue of USD 26.23 billion. The region is set to hold a major portion of the market fueled by the increasing demand from the construction and furniture industries. North America would showcase a considerable growth on account of the high demand for automotive applications in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Expand Their Portfolios to Cater to High Demand

The major companies present in the market are located in Asia Pacific. Most of them are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by developing new PU solutions. Some of the others are trying to cater to the rising demand from varioussectors. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Toyochem Co., Ltd. unveiled its latest series of biodegradable pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs). It is marketed under the Cyabine series of polyurethane PSAs. The new product is best suited for a wide range of industries, namely, agriculture, construction, and packaging.

: Toyochem Co., Ltd. unveiled its latest series of biodegradable pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs). It is marketed under the Cyabine series of polyurethane PSAs. The new product is best suited for a wide range of industries, namely, agriculture, construction, and packaging. February 2020: Icynene-Lapolla was recently acquired by Huntsman Corporationwith a sum ofUSD 350 million. It would help Huntsman to grow its polyurethanes business. The company can now deliver energy-saving, novel solutions tocommercial&residentialproperty owners.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned polyurethanemanufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

BASF (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co., Ltd. (China)

Huntsman (U.S.)

Foamcraft, Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Inc. (Korea)

Foampartner Group (Switzerland)

Lanxess (Germany)

Eurofoam Group (Austria)

Inoac Corporation (Japan)

Rogers Corporation (U.S.)

Recticel (Belgium)

Future Foam, Inc. (U.S.)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Armacell (Germany)

Fxi-Foamex Innovations (U.S.)

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Other Key Players

Read Related News:

https://writeablog.net/fortune2021/acetic-acid-market-report-provides-insights-into-the-regional-analysis-by-2027

https://loopia.network/read-blog/11988

https://social.wtguru.com/2021/05/07/acetic-acid-market-size-share-analysis-industry-report-and-forecast-2027-fortune-business-insights/

https://indibloghub.com/profile/fortune2021

https://imgur.com/gallery/gSQWV3n

https://webhitlist.com/profiles/blogs/acetic-acid-market-report-provides-insights-into-the-regional?xg_source=activity

https://zenwriting.net/kmedekbgh2

https://penzu.com/p/6a037b45

https://www.sutori.com/story/untitled–NavuKGaWXVHHAog1JyvAAZ6L

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter:https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/