Global Food Additives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Food Additives market will register a 6.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 107940 million by 2025, from $ 84780 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Food Additives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Food Additives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Food Additives, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Food Additives market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Food Additives companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Sour Agent

Emulsifier

Colorant

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bread

Drinks

Ready-To-Use Food

Dairy Products

Seasoning Sauce

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cargill

Novozymes

Basf

Dupont

Kerry Group

Archer Daniels Midland

Chr. Hansen Holding

Ingredion

Evonik Industries

Tate & Lyle

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Food Additives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Food Additives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food Additives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food Additives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Food Additives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

