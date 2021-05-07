Global Food Allergen Testing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Food Allergen Testing market will register a 6.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 797.4 million by 2025, from $ 614.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Food Allergen Testing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Food Allergen Testing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Food Allergen Testing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Food Allergen Testing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Food Allergen Testing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based

Immunoassay-based/ELISA

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bakery & Confectionery

Infant Food

Processed Food

Dairy Products & Its Alternatives

Seafood & Meat Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Neogen

Microbac Laboratories

Crystal Chem

Intertek Group

TUV SUD Psb

SGS

Merieux Nutrisciences

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

Eurofins Scientific

Neogen

Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

Thermofisher

Sciex

Crystalchem

Symbio Laboratories

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Food Allergen Testing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Food Allergen Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food Allergen Testing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food Allergen Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Food Allergen Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Food Allergen Testing Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Food Allergen Testing Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Food Allergen Testing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based

2.2.2 Immunoassay-based/ELISA

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Food Allergen Testing Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Food Allergen Testing Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Food Allergen Testing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Food Allergen Testing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Food Allergen Testing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Bakery & Confectionery

2.4.2 Infant Food

2.4.3 Processed Food

2.4.4 Dairy Products & Its Alternatives

2.4.5 Seafood & Meat Products

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Food Allergen Testing Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Food Allergen Testing Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Food Allergen Testing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Food Allergen Testing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Food Allergen Testing

…continued

