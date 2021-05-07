Global Food Allergen Testing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Food Allergen Testing market will register a 6.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 797.4 million by 2025, from $ 614.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Food Allergen Testing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Food Allergen Testing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Food Allergen Testing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Food Allergen Testing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Food Allergen Testing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based
Immunoassay-based/ELISA
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Bakery & Confectionery
Infant Food
Processed Food
Dairy Products & Its Alternatives
Seafood & Meat Products
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Neogen
Microbac Laboratories
Crystal Chem
Intertek Group
TUV SUD Psb
SGS
Merieux Nutrisciences
ALS Limited
AsureQuality
Eurofins Scientific
Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH
Thermofisher
Sciex
Crystalchem
Symbio Laboratories
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Food Allergen Testing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Food Allergen Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Food Allergen Testing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Food Allergen Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Food Allergen Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS :
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Food Allergen Testing Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Food Allergen Testing Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Food Allergen Testing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based
2.2.2 Immunoassay-based/ELISA
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Food Allergen Testing Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Food Allergen Testing Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Food Allergen Testing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Food Allergen Testing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Food Allergen Testing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Bakery & Confectionery
2.4.2 Infant Food
2.4.3 Processed Food
2.4.4 Dairy Products & Its Alternatives
2.4.5 Seafood & Meat Products
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Food Allergen Testing Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Food Allergen Testing Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Food Allergen Testing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Food Allergen Testing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Food Allergen Testing
…continued
