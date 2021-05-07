Global Food Authenticity Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Food Authenticity market will register a 6.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8515.7 million by 2025, from $ 6564.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Food Authenticity business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Food Authenticity market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Food Authenticity, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Food Authenticity market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Food Authenticity companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

PCR-Based

LC-MS/MS

Isotope

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Meat

Dairy

Processed Foods

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SGS

GENETIC ID NA

INTERTEK

ALS

LGC SCIENCE

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

EMSL ANALYTICAL

MERIEUX NUTRISCIENCES

ROMER LABS DIAGNOSTIC

MICROBAC LABORATORIES

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Food Authenticity market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Food Authenticity market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food Authenticity players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food Authenticity with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Food Authenticity submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Food Authenticity Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Food Authenticity Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Food Authenticity Segment by Type

2.2.1 PCR-Based

2.2.2 PCR-Based

2.2.3 Isotope

2.3 Food Authenticity Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Food Authenticity Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Food Authenticity Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Food Authenticity Segment by Application

2.4.1 Meat

2.4.2 Dairy

2.4.3 Processed Foods

2.5 Food Authenticity Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Food Authenticity Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Food Authenticity Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Food Authenticity by Players

3.1 Global Food Authenticity Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Food Authenticity Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Food Authenticity Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Food Authenticity Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Food Authenticity by Regions

4.1 Food Authenticity Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Food Authenticity Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Food Authenticity Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Food Authenticity Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Food Authenticity Market Size Growth

5 Americas

…continued

