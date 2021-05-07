Global Gastroparesis Market Trends, Application Analysis and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2026||Endologic, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., ALLERGAN, Theravance Biopharma, Evoke Pharma, CAIRN DIAGNOSTICS

Global gastroparesis market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing diabetes and rising health awareness among population is the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gastroparesis market are Medtronic, Neurogastrx, Inc., Endologic, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., ALLERGAN, Theravance Biopharma, Evoke Pharma, CAIRN DIAGNOSTICS, and others

To describe and forecast the gastroparesis market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the gastroparesis market Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation

Some of the factors responsible for the growth of Gastroparesis Marketare:

Increasing cases of idiopathic gastroparesis: Idiopathic gastroparesis refers to unexplained cause gastroparesis, not prior gastric surgery, not diabetes, and not linked to other endocrine, rheumatologically or neurological causes of gastroparesis. The idiopathic gastroparesis and functional dyspepsia signs are similar. Some of the common symptoms of idiopathic gastroparesis are upper abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, postprandial fullness, and other. Abdominal pain and discomfort may occur in patients with gastroparesis, but typically it is not the primary symptom, as it may occur in functional dyspepsia

Rising surgeries can cause post-operative gastroparesis: After upper abdominal surgery, post-surgical gastroparesis (PSG) is known as a consequence of vagal nerve damage. After fundoplication and bariatric surgery, PSG is now being treated. PSG was also recorded after heart and lung transplantation, possibly due to opportunistic viral infection or immunosuppressive drug motor-inhibitory effects. The initial postoperative management of PSG should be conservative as many symptoms are resolved with time after abdominal surgery

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of idiopathic gastroparesis will drive the market growth

Rising surgeries can cause post-operative gastroparesis; which is also driving the market

Increasing R&D by manufacturer for more advanced drug for the treatment of gastroparesis will also drive the market growth

Rising prevalence of diabetes mellitus among population will also drive the growth

Market Restraints

Problems associated with the side effects of the gastroparesis drugs will restrain the market

Strict regulations for the approval of new drugs will also hamper the market

Lack of awareness about gastroparesis among population will also restrict the growth

Segmentation: Global Gastroparesis Market

By Type

Idiopathic

Diabetic

Post- Surgical

Others

By Drug Class

Prokinetic Drugs

Antiemetics

Botulinum Toxin Injection

Antidepressants

Others

By Treatment

Jejunostomy

Gastric Electric Stimulation

Parenteral Nutrition

Diabetic Gastroparesis

Chronic Gastroparesis

Idiopathic Gastroparesis

Post-Operative Gastroparesis

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

