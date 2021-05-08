Education Apps Market Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast To 2027

Education Apps Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2020 to future forecast upto 2027. This report explicit data of various outlook such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnish the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the education apps market include Age of Learning, Inc., Blackboard Inc., BrainPOP LLC, BYJU’S (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.), Coursera, Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Edx Inc., Khan Academy Inc., Lesson Nine GmbH, Lumos Labs, Inc., MyScript, Rosetta Stone Inc., WizIQ, Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by rising digitization in the education sector and the rising penetration of smart devices and high internet connectivity. In addition to this, the growing inclination of the students’ towards the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics sector-based to grab job opportunities have anticipated the demand for science-based education apps. Also, app developers focus on developing new apps to provide different education aspects, such as coding, space science, biology, algebra, etc. Apart from this, several technological innovations, such as big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, augmented and virtual reality, etc., have led to the development of advanced learning apps. These apps aid in the predictive and real-time analysis of students’ performance, enhance interactive learning experiences and increase learners’ motivation and engagement. With the current pandemic like COVID-19, the demand for education apps is growing owing to the strict imposed of lockdown regulations across several nations resulting in temporary closures of education institutes. These institutes are getting inclined towards numerous education apps for facilitating remote online classes, online attendance tracking, fun-based learning sessions, parent-teacher interactions, etc.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of education apps.

Market Segmentation

The entire Education Apps market has been sub-categorized into product type, operating system, end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Type

Web Based

Mobile Based

By Operating System

iOS and MacOS

Android

Windows

By End User

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Business Institutions

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for education apps market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

