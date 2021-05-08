Micro Data Center Market Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast To 2027

Micro Data Center Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2020 to future forecast upto 2027. This report explicit data of various outlook such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnish the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the micro data center market include Edgemicro, EdgePresence, NVIDIA Corporation, Smart Edge Data Centers Limited, Eaton Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Panduit Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Co., and Attom Technology. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rising adoption of IoT and AI technology is driving market growth. Increasing digital services usage resulting in a sharp rise of data has contributed to the demand for high-performance data centers. Placing data centers nearer to the point of application reduces the bandwidth costs, and latency issues boost demand. However, the current pandemic situation has negatively impacted the global economics. The temporary shutdown of factories and the restrictions imposed on travel hampered the micro data center industry growth in the first half of 2020. However, with relaxations in lockdown rules and resumption of industrial services in the second half of 2020, the industry will regain traction.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of micro data center.

Market Segmentation

The entire Micro Data Center market has been sub-categorized into component, application, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Component

Solution Power Networking

iii. Cooling

Rack & enclosure

Upto 24U

24U to 40U

Above 40U

DCIM Service

Installation & integration

Maintenance & support

Consulting

By Application

BFSI

Colocation

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Industrial

IT & telecom

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for micro data center market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

