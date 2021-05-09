Glyceryl Oleate Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | Croda, Evonik Dr. Straetmans, Hallstar

Latest released the research study on Global Glyceryl Oleate Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Glyceryl Oleate Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Glyceryl Oleate. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Croda (United Kingdom), Evonik Dr. Straetmans GmbH (Germany), Hallstar (United States), SABO S.p.A (Italy), IOI Oleo GmbH (Germany), Spec-Chem Industry Inc. (China), BASF (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Res Pharma (Italy), Chemyunion (Brazil),.

Definition:

Glyceryl oleate consists of glycerin and oleic acid and a naturally occurring fatty acid. It is also called Glyceryl monooleate which is obtained from oils and fats that are naturally occurring such as olive oil and peanut oil. Gyceryl oleate is used in the preparation of personal care and cosmetics products like lipsticks, eye shadows, makeup bases and others. Additionally, it is used in skin care products of babies as it contains the healing properties and prevents eczema, dandruff and dry skin. Since, the personal care products for adults and infants are being consumed widely, it has high demand which is fueling the market.

The Global Glyceryl Oleate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Creams, Lotions, Shampoos, Shower gels, Liquid soaps, Hair pomades), End Users (Adults, Children), Purity (High, Low)

Market Trend:

Changing Lifestyle of Individuals

Market Drivers:

Growing Usage of Personal Care Products

Rising Demand among Various Industries Such as Pharmaceuticals

Opportunities:

Rising Disposable Income in Developing Economies

Rising Population is creating an Opportunity

In May 2018, SABO S.p.A has completed the acquisition of Domus personal care. This acquisition will strengthen the position in personal care market.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Glyceryl Oleate Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Glyceryl Oleate market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Glyceryl Oleate Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Glyceryl Oleate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Glyceryl Oleate Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Glyceryl Oleate market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Glyceryl Oleate Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

