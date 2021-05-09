Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Collins Aerospace, SELA, Astronics Corporation

Latest released the research study on Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Aircraft Cabin Lighting. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Collins Aerospace (United States), SELA (France), Astronics Corporation (United States), Cobham Limited (England), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc (United States), STG Aerospace Limited (United Kingdom), SODERBERG MANUFACTURING COMPANY INC. (United States), Bruce Aerospace (United States), Oxley Group (United Kingdom).

Definition:

The global aircraft cabin lighting market is expected to grow at a significant rate of 6.1 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2025, according to the AMA study. Aircraft cabin interior lighting solutions refer to the electronic lightings used for different types of passenger comfort in an aircraft’s cabin which includes the products such as floor lighting, mood lighting, reading lights, bag storage bin lights, and many more. Moreover, the rising global aircraft production and deliveries are one of the major driving factors for the aircraft cabin lighting market due to rising awareness to provide more passenger comfort to traveling passengers on a flight.

In April 2019, Collins Aerospace announced the launch of industry’s first-ever μLED reading lights for aircraft cabins which provide 66 percent reduction in weight savings over traditional systems and delivers over 75,000 hours of lifespan compared to the 35,000-hour current average

The Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (LED/OLED, Fluorescence, Halogen, Others), Application (Signage Lights, Ceiling & Wall Lights, Floor Lights, Spot & Reading Lights, Cockpit Lights, Others), Installation (New Installation, Retrofit Installation), Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft {Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Very Large}, Military Aircraft, Others {General Aviation, Regional Aircraft})

Market Trend:

Growing Adoption of Smart Lighting Solutions Across Aviation Industry

Introduction of Innovative Lighting Solutions such as Mood Lighting

Market Drivers:

Rising Global Aircraft Production & Deliveries

Increasing Demand for Retrofitting of Existing Aircraft Fleet Due to Growing Electrification & Automation of Old Aircraft Models

Opportunities:

Introduction of Cost-Effective and Low-Power Alternative Lighting Solutions such as LED Lights Over Existing Interior Lighting Solutions

In April 2017, Rockwell Collins announced that it has completed the acquisition of B/E Aerospace worth USD 8.3 billion to strengthen its portfolio into aircraft interior components such as deck avionics, and cabin electronics

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

