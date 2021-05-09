GEO Satellite Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies | Airbus, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Lockheed Martin

GEO satellite is an earth orbiting satellite that is used to move a satellite from low earth orbit to the geostationary orbit of the earth. The GEO satellite market has high growth prospects owing to technological advancement in the satellite industry for increasing the efficiency of the satellites. Further, increasing demand for commercial communications, earth observation, navigation, military surveillance, and other application propelling market growth. In addition, rising demand from the developing economies expected to drive the demand for the GEO satellite over the forecasted period.

Latest released the research study on Global GEO Satellite Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. GEO Satellite Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the GEO Satellite. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Northrop Grumman (United States),Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (Russia),Boeing (United States),Airbus (Germany),OHB SE (Germany),Lockheed Martin (United States),Space System LLC (United States),Thales Group (France),Ball Corporation (United States)

Market Trend:

Rising Applications for Multi-Point Distribution

Technological Advancement in the Satellite Market

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Satellite without Inter-Satellite Handoff

GEO Satellite Covers Large Geographic Area

Opportunities:

Growing Demand of GEO Satellite for Broadcasting

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

Challenges:

Poor Coverage of GEO Satellite at Higher Latitude

Difficult to Broadcast with GEO Satellite near the Polar Region

The Global GEO Satellite Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Commercial Communications, Earth Observation, Navigation, Military Surveillance, Others), Orbit (Geosynchronous Orbits, Geostationary Orbits), Weight (<50 kg, 50-500 kg, >500 kg)

Market Insights:

12th July 2019, Maxar a space technology company signed a contract with Ovzon a broadband telecommunication company for manufacturing GEO satellite for Ovzon to increase their product portfolio in mobile broadband communications.

Merger Acquisition:

17th December 2018, Ovzon signed a contract with Space System LLC, provider of next-generation spacecraft and communications systems for the manufacturing of the first Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite of the company.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

