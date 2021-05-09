Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market is Booming Worldwide | PayPal, SolarisBank, Moven, Braintree

Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) is a process that is an endwise process where third parties such as (FinTech, developers, non-FinTech, etc.) can easily access and perform the financial services capabilities without any interference and developing them originally. These services also enable third parties to reconnect with the main systems of financial services providers so that they can establish a banking services infrastructure through an application programming interface (API). Moreover, it aims to integrate third partiesâ€™ capabilities with financial services providers into a comprehensive process to complete a financial transaction seamlessly and effectively. Furthermore, the service providers in this market third parties can build their own banking offerings with the use of BaaS APIs on top of the banking providersâ€™ regulated infrastructure. For instance, In United Kingdom, API calls have surged over the last year, from roughly one million a month in May 2018 to more than 66.7 million in June this year and also keep on continuing and making the market grow in forecasted periods.

Latest released the research study on Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: SolarisBank (Germany),PayPal (United States),Fidor Bank (Germany),Moven (United States),Prosper Marketplace (United States),Braintree (United States),Coinbase (United States),GoCardless (United Kingdom),Oanda Corporation (United States),Currency Cloud (United Kingdom),Intuit (United States),Gemalto (The Netherlands),Invoicera (India)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

The rising adoption of retail banking, as well as the third-party registrations in the UK and EU for open banking access, has unlocked capabilities towards baking as a service. For example, the retail lending in India has a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% ove

Market Drivers:

Cumulating Demand for Digital Money among People has Increased the Market Potential of the BaaS

Rising Fame of Internet Banking is making its way to Drive the Industry Parameters

Opportunities:

Digital banking & cards are providing an opportunity in this market. In this type of opportunity, the client can use these cards as a backbone to build retail or SME banking offerings. For example, Penta is one of the offerings from SolarisBank. This has

Challenges:

High Initial Cost Required by the investors to Invest in BaaS

Conventionally, Banking Services have Remained within the Closed Confines of Banking Institutions this has Hindered the Reach and Democratization of Banking Services on a Social Scale

The Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (API-based Bank-as-a-Service, Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service (Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Banking as a platform (BaaP), FinTech SaaS, Humans as a service (HuaaS))), Application (Banking, Online Banks), Banking Platforms (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking), Banking Mode (Online Banking, Mobile Banking), Service Type (Individual Banking, Business Banking, Digital Banking, Loans)

Market Insights:

In March 2018, SolarisBank Company, which claims nearly 60 corporate clients who offer various financial services powered by solarisBank, has closed â‚¬56.6 million in Series B funding in a round that includes a number of new strategic and financial investors. Particularly, they include Spanish banking giant BBVA that upped its investment in the U.K. challenger bank Atom Visa, Lakestar, and ABN AMROâ€™s Digital Impact Fund (DIF).

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

