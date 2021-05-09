Connected Enterprise Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends

The connected enterprises, built on a common network infrastructure to resolve the multiple problems that companies experience with their operational data. It makes the best use of data and transforms it into actionable, real-time insightful information. Of late, Artificial Intelligence and IoT have made it possible to connect devices and allow cross-device communication that enables rapid business decision making through minimal human intervention. The internet of things (IoT) is the pivot of the connected enterprise, a pivot that allows a business to transform into a digital business, providing industries with the opportunity to explore channels of new forms of revenue.

Latest released the research study on Global Connected Enterprise Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Connected Enterprise Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Connected Enterprise. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Rockwell Automation Inc.(United States),Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Robert BoschÂ (Germany),Honeywell International (United States),General ElectricÂ (United States),Accelerite (United States),Verizon Communications Inc. (United States),PTC Inc. (United States),Verizon Communications Inc. (United States)

Market Trend:

Deployment of Automation and Cloud Computing Across Numerous Industries

Reduced Cost of Maintenance on Account of Smart Connected Devices

Market Drivers:

Realized potential of voluminous data for better processes and operations

The Steep Surge in Technological Advancements Including Big Data, Cloud Technology and Mobile Devices in Businesses

Opportunities:

Rising Adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence in both Small and Medium Enterprises

The Growth in the Demand of System Integrators

Challenges:

Lack of Data Management and Interoperability

Security Over the Network of Connected Devices Spread across Enterprises

The Global Connected Enterprise Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and InsuranceÂ , Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and E-commerce, Telecommunication and IT, Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Media and Enterprises, Others), Platform Type (Device Management, Connectivity Management, Application Enablement), Service Type (Consulting Services, Integration and Deployment Services, Managed Services, Professional Services, Support and Maintenance), Solution Type (Real-Time Collaboration, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring System, Network Management, Mobile Workforce Management, Customer Experience Management, Asset Performance Management)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Connected Enterprise Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Connected Enterprise market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Connected Enterprise Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Connected Enterprise

Chapter 4: Presenting the Connected Enterprise Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Connected Enterprise market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Connected Enterprise Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

